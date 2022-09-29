SOMA Action To Host ‘Day Of Action, Night Of Fun’ on Saturday, October 8

From SOMA Action:

WHO: SOMA Action, the South Orange/Maplewood-based grassroots organization focused on driving progressive change.

WHAT: A Day of Action canvassing for Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill, followed by SOMA Action’s biggest celebration of the year. Knock on neighbors’ doors to turn out the vote, then head to the Little Club for dinner, open bar, and three live musical performances by local favorites Allison Posner and Eli Boldin, Laura Farmer and friends, and Teddy Ames and The Brand New Steadys. Plus, a DJ, karaoke, and more!

WHY: This year, due to redistricting, South Orange-Maplewood is now in New Jersey’s 11th Congressional district. This means that Mikie Sherrill is on the local ballot and will represent the community in Washington if she wins in November. Celebrate continuing efforts for progressive change, and enjoy the monumental victories SOMA Action has already achieved. Raise a glass to the final stretch before the midterms.

WHEN: Saturday, October 8, 2022 (exactly one month before the election!)

Day: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Canvassing for Mikie Sherrill.

Night: 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM Dinner, open bar and a night of music and dancing with fellow community activists.

WHERE: The Maplewood “Little” Club, 489 Ridgewood Road, Maplewood.

Tickets for the evening event are $100 and can be purchased here.

ABOUT SOMA ACTION

SOMA Action is a grassroots organization with more than 2000 members in South Orange and Maplewood (“SOMA”) New Jersey whose mission is to drive progressive change. Formed in the wake of the 2016 election, SOMA Action mobilizes residents of our two towns and neighboring communities to advocate for a broad range of progressive policies at the local, state and national level. We pursue results through education, activism, and exerting policy and electoral influence. For more information, contact info@somaaction.org

SOMA Action is a 501(c)(4) organization. Donations are not tax deductible.

CONTACT:

Jamie Paster Harris

sPRkle Communications

973-536-6709

jamie@sprklecomms.com