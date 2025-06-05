South Orange Elected Leaders—Past & Present—Endorse Fulop for NJ Governor

Six candidates are running for the Democratic nomination for New Jersey Governor in the June primary election: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, former Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, and former NJ State Senator Steve Sweeney. Follow Village Green election coverage here.

Four of those candidates debated at a forum at The Woodland sponsored by SOMA Action in April: Ras Baraka, Steven Fulop, Mikie Sherrill and Sean Spiller.

But South Orange elected officials — current and past — have indicated a clear favorite: Fulop.

While many cite Fulop’s policy chops and his experience as a mayor, a major plus for the local officials is his pick for Lieutenant Governor: South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum.

South Orange officials endorsing Fulop include current Council members Jen Greenberg, Olivia Lewis-Chang, Bill Haskins and Bobby Brown. Former South Orange elected officials include Karen Hilton, Jeff DuBowy, Bob Zuckerman and Walter Clarke.

Fulop has also been endorsed by former Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee (read McGehee’s endorsement here), current Maplewood Township Committee member (and former Deputy Mayor) Deb Engel, and former Township Committee member Greg Lembrich.

Read their full endorsements below:

Endorsements for Steven Fulop for NJ Governor:

I’m writing in support of the Steve Fulop and Sheena Collum ticket for NJ Governor and Lieutenant Governor. Both of these leaders have shown their ability to galvanize communities, optimize resources in a fiscally responsible way, and think creatively about the implementation of good governance. While both of them are great examples of stepping up and delivering in terms of their civic duty as mayors, Steve Fulop and Sheena Collum also stand out for their humanity and decency in treating local residents like family and friends in the respective municipalities that they have served.

Bobby Brown, South Orange Village Council

Steven Fulop speaks with so much passion and presents us with a clear roadmap of how he will govern. A policy wonk and skilled leader, it’s been easy to endorse his candidacy for Governor. With Sheena Collum, these two cast a dominant shadow over the field of competing candidates. I fully endorse this ticket!

Olivia Lewis-Chang, South Orange Village Council

Steven Fulop is bringing bold ideas and fresh leadership to the governor’s race, building on the incredible progress he’s made in Jersey City. Teaming up with Sheena Collum, our forward-thinking, dynamic mayor of South Orange, who’s ready to make history as New Jersey’s first Asian American lieutenant governor. Together, they’re a powerhouse team focused on transparency, progress, driving real change, and building a brighter future for all New Jerseyans!

Jen Greenberg, South Orange Village Council

I enthusiastically share my support for Steven Fulop for Governor and Sheena Collum for Lieutenant Governor. As an advocate for environmental and alternative transportation issues I have been inspired by Mayor Fulop’s accomplishments in Jersey City for years, and now I’m learning more about his impressive record on other important issues as well, like health and human services and housing / affordability.

Some of my favorites Jersey City / Steven Fulop accomplishments.

Environment: Jersey City is a leader in expanding and investing in open space, planting trees, food waste mitigation, alternative energy approaches, stormwater planning, and Jersey City has its own Climate Action Plan.

Transportation: Jersey City invests in alternative transportation. Not only the bike lanes and bike shares, but also a dedication to supporting transit infrastructure and access, pedestrian safety and new ideas like micro-transit.

Housing: Jersey City has expanded their affordable housing, but also works on other important details like Right to Counsel – a bill that protects the rights of renters and provides pro-bono counsel to those facing eviction.

Houseless: Jersey City recently completed construction of the St. Lucy shelter but they also have implemented empathetic ideas. In response to houseless people at a train station they created a mobile shower, laundry, and services vehicle to help people where they are.

These are not just campaign talking points. These are things he has accomplished for his community in 3 terms as Mayor of Jersey City.

And Sheena – We know Sheena and we know that she has used her expertise, her energy, and her compassion, to do the very best for South Orange.

We want a New Jersey where we treat each other well and the place we live well, but we can’t just want it, we have to do the work.

Mayor Fulop and Mayor Collum have been transformative leaders for their communities and I believe they will bring that leadership to the state of New Jersey as well.

Bill Haskins, South Orange Village Council

I’m writing to endorse Steve Fulop for Governor of New Jersey, with our very own Sheena Collum as his running mate for Lieutenant Governor.

As Mayor of Jersey City, Steve Fulop led on sustainability, implementing the largest micro-transit system in the country, improving ferry service, expanding safe bike and pedestrian routes, and investing in green infrastructure like tree planting, flood mitigation, and revitalized public space. At the same time, he prepared Jersey City for the realities of climate change with a strong focus on resiliency — ensuring the city is ready to withstand the environmental challenges of tomorrow while improving the lives of residents today. This is the type of holistic thinking and execution that all of New Jersey needs. Oh yeah, he was also smart enough to select our mayor to strengthen his team.

I have been fortunate enough to know and work with Sheena for almost 20 years, serving with her in elected office, and under her leadership as Village President. All that time, Sheena Collum has led South Orange with intelligence, integrity, and a deep commitment to progressive, community-first values. As our mayor, she has championed smart development, affordable housing, and government transparency — always putting people and problem solving ahead of politics.

Now, she can bring that same vision to the state level — working alongside Steve Fulop, a proven leader who has transformed Jersey City into one of America’s top 15 most sustainable cities. Together, Steve Fulop and Sheena Collum represent the kind of forward-thinking, results-driven leadership New Jersey needs — rooted in local success and guided by a statewide vision. They understand that sustainability isn’t just about the environment — it’s about economic opportunity, healthier communities, and smarter growth. They’ve led it, and now, they’re ready to scale it.

We know Sheena. We’ve seen her work ethic, passion, and ability to bring people together to solve real problems. Imagine what she and Steve Fulop can do for all of New Jersey!

Walter Clarke, South Orange

Former Village Trustee, Environmental Commissioner, and current Recycling Coordinator

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Sheena Collum since 2005. She is extremely intelligent, thoughtful, caring and politically astute. Above all, she possesses integrity, an important quality often lacking in our current political environment.

The fact that Mayor Fulop has chosen Sheena to be his Lieutenant Governor speaks volumes. His record in Jersey City speaks volumes as well — no easy task. Please join me June 10 (or sooner) and vote for Steven Fulop and Sheena Collum. Democrats for Change. Jeff Dubowy, South Orange Former South Orange Village Trustee ___ I’m writing to express my support for Steve Fulop for Governor, and Sheena Collum for his Lieutenant Governor. Governing is complicated work. One that needs boots on the ground experience. Steve Fulop’s time spent governing Jersey City is the best experience needed to serve as an effective Governor. He has the skill, intellect and common sense approach to manage our state. I’ve had the honor of working alongside Sheena for the past 8 years. I know her well, and can honestly say as she has the skills necessary to serve our taxpayers well. Karen Hartshorn Hilton Former South Orange Village Council Member __ I wholeheartedly support Steve Fulop for Governor and my former colleague, Sheena Collum, for Lieutenant Governor. Both candidates are eminently qualified with vast executive experience, and they have the track records to prove it. As the first openly LGBTQ elected official to serve in South Orange, I can say unequivocally that Steve and Sheena are the strongest LGBTQ allies running, and I hope Democrats throughout South Orange and Maplewood will support them in the primary.” Bob Zuckerman, Asbury Park Former South Orange Village Trustee