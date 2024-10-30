ElectionMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

VIDEO: BOE Candidates Focus on Equity, Integration in Final Forum

by

Questions also touched on school security and ending the BOE “cycle of drama.”

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race hosted the third and final forum for the 7 Board of Education candidates tonight, focusing on equity — in particular support for the Intentional Integration Initiative and the 23 Fergus recommendations — and including a question about ending the “cycle of drama” on the BOE.

The forum was streamed on the Coalition’s Facebook page. Some technical glitches resulted in the forum being split across three video streams.

CCR Program Director Audrey Rowe moderated.

This story will be updated with transcriptions of specific questions and timestamps. Read more Village Green election coverage here.

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

Related: 

VIDEO: BOE Candidates Spar on Accountability Vs. Stability, Playing Fields, More

VIDEO: League of Women Voters/Presidents’ Council Host BOE Candidates Forum

Related Articles

Revamping South Orange’s Tree Ordinance to Ensure a...

Early Voting Runs Through Nov. 3 in New...

LETTER: Brown, Bennett & Kapadia’s Skills and Integrity...

Bing Says Second Scheduling Invoice Exists, Falls in...

3 Men Demand Maplewood Resident’s Cellphone at Chyzowych...

LETTER: Paul Stephan Will Bring Principles, Passion, Patience...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE