VIDEO: BOE Candidates Focus on Equity, Integration in Final Forum

The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race hosted the third and final forum for the 7 Board of Education candidates tonight, focusing on equity — in particular support for the Intentional Integration Initiative and the 23 Fergus recommendations — and including a question about ending the “cycle of drama” on the BOE.

The forum was streamed on the Coalition’s Facebook page. Some technical glitches resulted in the forum being split across three video streams.

CCR Program Director Audrey Rowe moderated.

This story will be updated with transcriptions of specific questions and timestamps. Read more Village Green election coverage here.

Part 1:



Part 2:

Part 3:

