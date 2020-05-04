Good News, Pet Owners: Preferred Pet Care in Maplewood Has Reopened

The following was posted on the Preferred Pet Facebook page on May 1:

It is with much happiness and excitement that we announce the re-opening of Preferred Pet Care, Inc. effective Monday, May 4, 2020!!!

We have received so much support from our friends and customers over the past 6 weeks that we do not know how to even begin to say “thank you”. We have been so touched by your generosity and kindness to help us throughout this pandemic…from the offers to continue to buy our food/supplies, to the “keep my boarding deposits on file because I’ll use it in the future for sure”, the check-ins by emails or messages to make sure we’re doing OK, and right up to today with help and donations regarding face masks so that we can reopen a little faster/easier. YOU HAVE BEEN AMAZING and we THANK YOU SO MUCH!!!

As can be expected, we have taken new steps and procedures on how we operate so that we can keep our staff and customers safe. Please follow our signs and procedures that we have put in place and please be patient with us as we try to figure out what will work best for us and for you. Our overnight boarding as well as doggie daycare will begin immediately; however, our taxi service will not start right away. We will reach out to our taxi service customers individually once we start that back up.

We hope to see many of you on Monday when we reopen our doors at 7:00 a.m. and we cannot wait to greet our doggies!!! We have missed you all so much!