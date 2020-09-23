Maplewood Resident Uses Her 3D Printing Skills to Provide Face Shields for Local Essential Workers

Ashley Alleyne, a Maplewood resident who works as a 3D Printer in the fashion industry, wanted to figure out a way to contribute to her community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Alleyne took her workplace skills and began 3D printing face shields and donating them to local essential workers.

“I recently donated the 3D printed face shields to the CVS Pharmacy in Millburn, because I’ve been going there my entire life and they even know me by name,” said Alleyne. “They’re always so welcoming and kind, and I wanted to help and give back to the people who have been helping me my entire life in any way possible.”

She spent several days 3D printing, disinfecting, and assembling the face shields.

“I’m so happy to have been able to give back to my community, especially through the emerging technology that I love- 3D printing,” said Alleyne. “I also would like to thank my friends at the MIX 3D Printing Lab for helping, and also my former professor Iain Kerr.”

Read more about Alleyne and her work here.