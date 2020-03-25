South Orange-Maplewood: Where to Get Tested for Coronavirus

From Maplewood Township:
FEMA TESTING SITES: There are two drive-through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 testing sites open for SYMPTOMATIC RESIDENTS ONLY. You must bring identification to show proof of NJ residency (government issued photo ID). If you are a healthcare provider or first responder, bring appropriate ID. Parent/ guardian of an individual less than 18 years of age must be present.
- Bergen County Community College, 400 paramus road in Paramus (Bergen County)
- PNC Art Center, 116 Garden State parkway in Holmdel (Monmouth County)
These locations will only test you if you have a fever of at least 99.6F and respiratory symptoms and shortness of breath. Those who do NOT meet the criteria will be turned away. If you have a prescription for testing, bring it with you. Both locations are open from 8am-4pm 7 days a week. Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. If you have health insurance, please bring your healthcare/ medical insurance card, although it is not a requiement to be tested. Do not take fever-reducing medicine prior to testing (such as Tylenol of Advil) for at least 6 hours prior to arrival. Pre-registration is not required.
If you do not have health insurance: Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) are federally funded health clinics and see families who do not have insurance. Payment is determined by income/ sliding fee scale, however COVID-19 testing is free of charge, regardless if you have insurance or not. Refer to the township website for a list of FQHCs and their phone numbers.
