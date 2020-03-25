South Orange-Maplewood: Where to Get Tested for Coronavirus

From Maplewood Township:

COVID-19 Testing Site Information

As of March 25, 2020: There is now an Essex County drive-through testing site for Essex County residents who are symptomatic with COVID-19 symptoms. The site is at Weequahic Park in Newark. This site will open on Thursday, March 26th and Saturday, March 28th; they will be able to conduct 100 test per day. The following week it will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Appointments are mandatory for this site. Go to www.EssexCOVID.org to register and make an appointment. After online registration, please bring your confirmation number with you.

Residents should first contact their healthcare provider or an urgent care center if you are symptomatic with cough and fever and shortness of breath. You will be screened over the phone for symptoms. If your symptoms are mild and you can manage your symptoms at home, they may ask you to stay at home. If your symptoms worsen, contact your healthcare provider and update them with your status.

FEMA TESTING SITES : There are two drive-through Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) COVID-19 testing sites open for SYMPTOMATIC RESIDENTS ONLY. You must bring identification to show proof of NJ residency (government issued photo ID). If you are a healthcare provider or first responder, bring appropriate ID. Parent/ guardian of an individual less than 18 years of age must be present.

Bergen County Community College, 400 paramus road in Paramus (Bergen County)

PNC Art Center, 116 Garden State parkway in Holmdel (Monmouth County)

These locations will only test you if you have a fever of at least 99.6F and respiratory symptoms and shortness of breath. Those who do NOT meet the criteria will be turned away. If you have a prescription for testing, bring it with you. Both locations are open from 8am-4pm 7 days a week. Testing is free and will be covered by the federal government or personal insurance company. If you have health insurance, please bring your healthcare/ medical insurance card, although it is not a requiement to be tested. Do not take fever-reducing medicine prior to testing (such as Tylenol of Advil) for at least 6 hours prior to arrival. Pre-registration is not required.

If you do not have health insurance: Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) are federally funded health clinics and see families who do not have insurance. Payment is determined by income/ sliding fee scale, however COVID-19 testing is free of charge, regardless if you have insurance or not. Refer to the township website for a list of FQHCs and their phone numbers.

