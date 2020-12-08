Virtual & Socially Distanced Menorah Lightings Planned for Dec. 10 & 15 in Maplewood

This year, Hanukkah begins on Thursday, December 10 and runs through Friday, December 18. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated in two events in Maplewood — one virtual and one socially distanced.

NEW this year, the Maplewood Township Division of Arts & Culture will livestream the first night Menorah lighting at 4:30 on Thursday, December 10 via Zoom and YouTube:

In addition, Dickens Village is also planning to hold a socially distanced Menorah Lighting in Ricalton Square:

December 15 (Tuesday) — Menorah Lighting

6:15 pm Ricalton Square

The December 15 event is part of a modified version of Dickens Village due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be observed and monitored at all times so that a safe environment can be maintained for everyone.

There are no public menorah lighting ceremonies announced for South Orange at this time.