Holiday Maplewood South Orange

Virtual & Socially Distanced Menorah Lightings Planned for Dec. 10 & 15 in Maplewood

By access_timeDec-08-2020

This year, Hanukkah begins on Thursday, December 10 and runs through Friday, December 18. The Festival of Lights will be celebrated in two events in Maplewood — one virtual and one socially distanced.

NEW this year, the Maplewood Township Division of Arts & Culture will livestream the first night Menorah lighting at 4:30 on Thursday, December 10 via Zoom and YouTube:

In addition, Dickens Village is also planning to hold a socially distanced Menorah Lighting in Ricalton Square:

December 15 (Tuesday) — Menorah Lighting
6:15 pm Ricalton Square

The December 15 event is part of a modified version of Dickens Village due to COVID-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing will be observed and monitored at all times so that a safe environment can be maintained for everyone.

There are no public menorah lighting ceremonies announced for South Orange at this time.

Other Stories

  • Virtual & Socially Distanced Menorah Lightings Planned for Dec. 10 & 15 in Maplewood
  • Holiday Small Business Highlight: Sew Leana In South Orange
  • Open Air Holiday Market Remaining Dates in South Orange and Maplewood
  • Dec. 5—Socially Distanced Dickens Village Opens in Maplewood Village 1-3 PM, Drive-By Tree Lighting at 4:30