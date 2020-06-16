How’s the Market? Ask Realtor Allison Ziefert

From the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group

It’s been a very rough few weeks for buyers who are struggling to find homes. In May, in both South Orange and Maplewood there were about 50% fewer active listings than there should have been — a natural result of shelter-in-place hindering sellers from putting homes on the market. Couple this with buyers who, because of shelter-in-place, were looking to move out of crowded places and into suburbs like ours ASAP, and the competition has been stiff.

Homes that in the early Spring were selling 5-10% above asking could fetch 20% above asking or more this past month. In Montclair we have seen quite a few homes going as much as $250,000 over asking. In West Orange there were 31 offers on one home in the mid $500 range. We are calling this the “post-Corona premium.” Even the rental market has been hyper competitive.

The June sales date for closed homes will be very interesting, as we should see some large increases in list price to sale price average when more of the homes that were listed in late April and early May begin to close.

