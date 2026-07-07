Maplewood Remembers Jonathan Tiersten, Tennis Instructor, Cult Film Actor & Proud Father

Jonathan Tiersten, who achieved cult status fame for his role in the 1983 film Sleepaway Camp, died at his Maplewood home in late April. He was 60.

Tiersten was remembered at the May 5 Maplewood Township Committee meeting by Missi Mancuso, Maplewood Director of Community

Services.

“We would like to take a moment of silent for Jonathan Tiersten, our tennis director who worked with the Department of Community Services since 2019,” said Mancuso. “Jonathan began with us as a tennis instructor and later became tennis director, bringing with him a philosophy that focus is fun and fun is focus.”

“He spent spring, summer, and fall seasons on the Maplewood courts, teaching and training athletes of all ages with an open heart, a kind spirit, and a true love for the game. Many also knew Jonathan for his role as Ricky Thomas in the 1980s horror classic Sleepaway Camp. But here in Maplewood, we knew him as a colleague, a coach, a friend, and a proud father to his 19-year-old son,” said Mancuso, growing tearful. “On behalf of the township and the Department of Community Services, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to Jonathan’s family, friends, colleagues, athletes, and fans. We honor the time he shared with our community and the impact he had on those who knew him. Please join us now in a moment of silence.”

Watch Mancuso’s tribute to Tiersten here:

Tiersten’s death was noted by TMZ and People magazine.

“After making his onscreen debut in a 1981 episode of NBC’s Another World, Tiersten rose to fame with his role as Ricky Thomas in Robert Hiltzik’s iconic slasher film, Sleepaway Camp, in which he played the hot-tempered yet loyal cousin to Angela Baker’s Felissa Rose,” People reported. “He later reprised the role for the 2008 sequel Return to Sleepaway Camp.”

In speaking with People, Jonathan’s brother William said that the medical examiner was investigating the late actor’s cause of death. Village Green reached out to the county; a spokesperson said that no additional information was available.