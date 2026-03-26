South Orange-Maplewood School District Mourns Chris Settle

Christopher Settle, known as the friendly face who manned the door at the South Orange-Maplewood School District’s administrative offices at 525 Academy Street, passed away suddenly on March 13, 2026.

Settle was remembered fondly at the March 26 Board of Education meeting in comments by BOE President Will Meyer and Supt. of Schools Jason Bing.

“The district has suffered a loss,” said Meyer. “Not everyone who attended our Board meetings knows Chris Settle by name. But everyone was greeted by him when they entered this building and was met with a kind word and his unfailing smile.”

“And when we trudged out of the building late into the evening from our Board meetings, Chris would still be there at his security guard post keeping watch,” Meyer continued. “Chris passed away not quite two weeks ago. Very untimely. Chris was part of the 525 Academy family for a long time, and he served this district with distinction. He’s left a hole in the lives of many people who loved him, including in this building and this room. And we want to take a moment tonight to honor and recognize him.”

“It’s a very big loss for us here and for many of the students at CHS who also knew Chris,” said Bing. “He was just the kind of person that would brighten your day.”

Meyer shared information about a GoFundMe that has been established by Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Ann Bodnar to help support Settle’s family in making his funeral arrangements.

“Chris Settle brought laughter, warmth, and kindness to everyone he encountered,” wrote Bodnar in the GoFundMe. “In the short time he was with us, he made a lasting impact on our community through his smile, his humor, and the genuine care he showed each day. Chris had a special way of making people feel welcome, seen, and appreciated. His loss has been deeply felt by all who knew him. As his family celebrates his life and honors his memory, we are coming together to support them during this incredibly difficult time. This fundraiser is one small way for us to show our love, gratitude, and appreciation for Chris and the joy he brought into our lives. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help support his family and remind them that Chris was deeply valued and will never be forgotten.”

Bing also shared information about Settle’s visitation and celebration of life:

Visitation

New Born Baptist Church 391 Avon Avenue Newark, NJ 07103