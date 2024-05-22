LETTER: Malia Herman Will Analyze Complex Issues to Make Informed & Balanced Decisions

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The deadline for submitting a Letter to the Editor for the Primary election is Tuesday, May 28, at 5 p.m. Read our Election Guidelines here. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

Malia’s dedication and unwavering commitment to our community make her our top choice for Maplewood Township Committee. As our friendship with her has grown we have had the privilege of seeing her engage with and for our town. She, and her family, are active community members who take part in a wide range of town offerings. Malia is frequently seen enjoying town social events, cheering at softball games, and supporting our school activities.

Malia’s professional background in journalism honed her skills in research, investigation, and clear communication. Her journalistic integrity and commitment to uncovering and sharing the facts will ensure transparency and accountability in her role on the Maplewood Township Committee. She approaches problems intelligently and with an open mind, always seeking the best solutions for the greater good. Her ability to analyze complex issues from multiple perspectives is impressive and allows her to make informed and balanced decisions. She is an engaged listener who values the opinions

and experiences of those around her, and her approachable nature and willingness to listen gives everyone an opportunity to be heard. Malia believes in the power of collaboration and works hard to find best fit solutions.

As a community, we are fortunate to have Malia as a candidate. Malia aims to do the most good for the most people. Her vision for a better future, combined with her practical experience and empathetic nature, make her the perfect candidate for Maplewood Township Committee.

We wholeheartedly support Malia and urge you to join us in voting for her for the Maplewood Township Committee during this year’s election.

Josi and Katie Cohen-Hausman

Maplewood, NJ