MaplewoodPolice and Fire

Jogger Struck by Car at Boyden & Menzel Sustained Serious But Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

A 20-year-old jogger was struck by a car near Boyden Avenue and Menzel Street in Maplewood on Friday evening August 12, sustaining serious by non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maplewood Police.

Maplewood Police sent out a Nixle alert at 8:41 p.m. on Friday stating, “Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the area of Boyden Ave and Menzel Ave. Police and First Aid on scene.” In response to a request for further information, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul responded, “Adult male victim 20 years old, jogging north up Boyden Ave crossing over Menzel Ave in the crosswalk, was struck by a car that was south on Boyden Ave turning right onto Menzel Ave. The driver who remained at the scene is at fault [and] will be issued summons for the violations.”

DeVaul reported that the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital for treatment. Later, DeVaul sent an update saying the victim sustained “serious but non life threatening injuries.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood to Host Virtual Budget Workshop August 15

UPDATE: CHS Grad Sydney Mannion & US U20...

Neighbors of Former Gleason Cleaners Express Frustration With...

Maplewood Police: Carjacking at Wawa — No Weapon...

Realtor Vanessa Pollock Announces the Release of Issue...

South Orange-Maplewood School District to Host Virtual Town...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE