Jogger Struck by Car at Boyden & Menzel Sustained Serious But Non-Life-Threatening Injuries

A 20-year-old jogger was struck by a car near Boyden Avenue and Menzel Street in Maplewood on Friday evening August 12, sustaining serious by non-life-threatening injuries, according to Maplewood Police.

Maplewood Police sent out a Nixle alert at 8:41 p.m. on Friday stating, “Motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian in the area of Boyden Ave and Menzel Ave. Police and First Aid on scene.” In response to a request for further information, Maplewood Police Chief Jim DeVaul responded, “Adult male victim 20 years old, jogging north up Boyden Ave crossing over Menzel Ave in the crosswalk, was struck by a car that was south on Boyden Ave turning right onto Menzel Ave. The driver who remained at the scene is at fault [and] will be issued summons for the violations.”

DeVaul reported that the victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to University Hospital for treatment. Later, DeVaul sent an update saying the victim sustained “serious but non life threatening injuries.”