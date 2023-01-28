Maplewood Police Chief Issues Statement on Death of Tyre Nichols

From Maplewood Police Chief Albert Sally, January 28, 2023:

I, as Chief and leader of the Maplewood Police Department, denounce the actions of the five Memphis Police officers toward Tyre Nichols and any excessive force toward our citizens. I watched the body camera footage from Memphis Police Department and was disheartened by what I saw. I did not observe anything in the video that justifies the five officer’s actions. Humanity and training would dictate that an officer intervene when a fellow officer conducts criminal activity and render aid to someone needing medical attention. The officers who participated in this traffic stop decided not to use these practices. The officers were removed of their duties and criminally charged.

The Maplewood Police Department is committed to the safety and concerns of the citizens. The department will continue outreach to the community with our Community Engagement Unit. We are providing professional services to the public with transparency. The officers have received training in the Use of Force policy and procedures set by the NJ Attorney General and the department’s Standard Operating Procedures. We will continue to train and educate in best practices.

We are praying for the family and healing for the public.

Sincerely,

Chief A. Sally

Maplewood Police Department

1618 Springfield Avenue

Maplewood, NJ 07040

asally@maplewoodnj.gov