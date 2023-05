From the South Orange Police Blotter:

On April 11, 2023, the Mozzarella Restaurant on Valley Street was burglarized. An investigation by South Orange Detectives led to the arrest of Marcell Dasilva, a 45-year-old West Orange resident. Mr. Dasilva turned himself into this department on May 11, 2023, and was charged with Burglary, Theft and Criminal Mischief. Dasilva also had an active burglary warrant out of Bloomfield. He was transported to the Essex County Jail.