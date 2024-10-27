South Orange Warns of Elevated Risk of Wildfires

As wildfires threatened structures in Livingston this weekend, the South Orange Office of Emergency Management warned of the elevated risk of such fires locally and throughout Essex County on Sunday.

“The National Weather Service has issued an elevated risk of wildfires for Essex County,” read an email from South Orange OEM on October 27. “This means there is an increased risk of fire spread. Low relative humidity between 25 to 30 percent and dry fuels will support the spread of any fires that ignite.”

South Orange OEM provided the following safety tips to avoid fires starting in South Orange:

Equipment

Avoid using lawn mowers in dry vegetation.

Outdoor Fires

Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Extinguish outdoor fires properly and never leave them unattended. Always drown them with plenty of water.

Soak ashes and charcoal in water and dispose of them in a metal can. These materials can reignite days after a fire or BBQ is extinguished.

Vehicles

NEVER throw cigarettes or matches out of a vehicle. They can ignite grasses on the side of the road and start a wildland fire.

Do not drive your vehicle in dry tall grass. The underside of your vehicle is hot and can easily ignite grasses from your exhaust muffler.

Ensure trailer chains do not drag on the ground.

If you see an unattended outdoor fire, call 911 immediately.

Non-emergency information and requests for service can be submitted via Report a Concern or by downloading the app GovAlert on your mobile phone. Understand non-high priority requests may not be responded to immediately.