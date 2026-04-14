Achieve Presents Maker Madness, Free STEAM Fair on Saturday, April 25

From The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood:

Join us for Achieve’s Maker Madness STEAM fair on Saturday, April 25, from 10am to 3pm at Columbia High School (17 Parker Ave, Maplewood). For this popular STEAM event’s 11th edition, our theme is “Making Community,” celebrating the many ways STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) builds and supports our community.

What will YOU make at Maker Madness? Families will enjoy lots of maker stations at this free family STEAM event. The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood invites the community for a day of fun, creativity and hands-on learning:

Play with robots, build with tools & wood, learn about electrical circuits, make a kaleidoscope, frolic with the giant bubble machine and more!

CHS student clubs will be on site to help create a maker community and share their talents. Members of the Columbia HS Robotics Club will demonstrate how the team builds robots for competitions (including the World Championships that they will be competing in later that week!). Women in STEM and many other CHS clubs will showcase opportunities across key disciplines to challenge and spark problem-solving and creative-thinking skills.

Don’t miss the excitement of the Quake Table, run by our own district teachers.

Sustainability in our local and global communities will be highlighted by Chef Andrew’s cooking demonstration using kelp, somacycle and Oakland Art Club are collaborating using reclaimed materials, and kids can make a junk sculpture to bring home.

Discover new analog hobbies at stations from Maplewoodshop, Craft Club Studio, and SOMA BuildHers – who are supporting our community by making wooden clothing chests for Isaiah House .

Robotics will be on display from local businesses Robot Revolution and InventiBotz, with robots you can build and control.

The Seton Hall Healthcare Club will demonstrate how the medical field uses STEAM skills to support community health.

We are also thrilled to share many other interactive activities that will show how STEAM skills and hobbies explore creativity, help prepare kids for 21st century careers and contribute to our community – all brought to you by Achieve and our generous community volunteers and partners! Special thanks to our Master Builder sponsor SOMEA (the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association), Builder sponsors Axis Communications and Maplewoodshop, and Designer sponsor Studio Envie!

To help ensure a Making Community event that is accessible to all, we’re taking steps to be more inclusive of sensory differences and disabilities, including a sensory-friendly early admission from 9:30am to 10am with quieter activities and smaller crowds; and a sensory-friendly quiet space throughout the day, with individual sensory accessibility kits featuring ear defenders & sensory regulation tools provided in partnership with Together We Bloom. Please contact [email protected] for any accommodation or accessibility requests.

We also need volunteers who can join us for a few hours on Saturday, April 25th. We truly appreciate all our volunteers – please email [email protected] or sign up here for a rewarding, community-building experience.

This event is FREE and all are welcome, but it is not a drop-off event – all children must be accompanied by a grown-up/guardian. Join us! #WhatWillYouMake?

About the Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood

The Achieve Foundation of South Orange & Maplewood is a registered 501(c)3 organization that promotes high-quality education that prepares South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support our students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Since 1999, Achieve has invested over $4.5 million for programs that further public education in our two towns. To learn more, please visit achievefoundation.org.