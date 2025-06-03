ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE: Virtual Board of School Estimate Meeting, June 16, Regarding Ritzer Field

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held VIRTUALLY at 6:00 pm on the evening of June 16, 2025, for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Ritzer Field Redevelopment Options. Action may be taken.

Agenda, to the extent known:

1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance

2. Ritzer Field Redevelopment Options

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

● Channel 35 in Maplewood

● Channel 19 in South Orange

● Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

● Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here

(https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)

● Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information

(https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district's Webex

platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

● Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).

● Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.

● Install Webex for Android devices.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:

● June 16, 2025 – Public Session Comment Signup For Webex (Click Here)

Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting

Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:

Board of School Estimate Meeting – Public Session

Date / Time: June 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2331 265 5201

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Imani Moody, Board Secretary