ADEQUATE PUBLIC NOTICE: Virtual Board of School Estimate Meeting, June 16, Regarding Ritzer Field

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:
Notice is hereby given to the general public that a public meeting will be held VIRTUALLY at 6:00 pm on the evening of June 16, 2025, for the purpose of conducting a public meeting by the Board of School Estimate to discuss Ritzer Field Redevelopment Options. Action may be taken.
Agenda, to the extent known:
1. Call to Order/Pledge of Allegiance
2. Ritzer Field Redevelopment Options
Choose one of three options to view the meeting:
● Channel 35 in Maplewood
● Channel 19 in South Orange
● Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange
Join By Computer/Smartphone
● Watch on SOMSD’s Youtube Live Stream: Click Here
(https://www.youtube.com/c/SouthOrangeMaplewoodSchoolDistrict)
● Watch on SOMSD’s Webex Platform: Click Here For More Information
(https://www.somsd.k12.nj.us/board-of-education/board-meetings/)
Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district's Webex
platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.
● Install Webex for Windows and Apple computers (Webex Meetings).
● Install Webex for Apple iOS devices.
● Install Webex for Android devices.
Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak
Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form:
● June 16, 2025 – Public Session Comment Signup For Webex (Click Here)
Step 3 – Connect To The Board of Estimate Meeting
Connect to the Board of Estimate Meeting using the information below:
Board of School Estimate Meeting – Public Session
Date / Time: June 16, 2025 at 6:00 PM
Webex Link: Click Here
Event Number: 2331 265 5201
Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)
Telephone Number: 408-418-9388
Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.
Step 4 – Provide your audio comment
During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.
Imani Moody, Board Secretary