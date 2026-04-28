CHS Boys Basketball Coach T.J. Whitaker named SEC Liberty Division Coach of the Year

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District website:

When the Super Essex Conference released its postseason honors, Columbia High School’s T.J. Whitaker stood at the center of one of the most compelling turnarounds in North Jersey basketball. In his first season as head coach, Whitaker was named the Super Essex Conference Liberty Division Coach of the Year, recognizing a year that redefined the trajectory of the Columbia boys basketball program.

Whitaker, a longtime educator at Columbia High School and a member of the school community since 2002, stepped into the head coaching role ahead of the 2025–2026 season following a 7–18 campaign the year prior. What followed was a dramatic shift. Under his leadership, the Cougars surged to a 19–11 record and captured the Essex County Invitational Tournament championship, signaling a new standard for the program.

A graduate of Seton Hall Prep, where he played under legendary coach Bob Farrell, Whitaker brought both experience and perspective to the role. Having previously served as an assistant coach, he entered the position with a clear understanding of the team and a commitment to building something sustainable for student-athletes and their families. His approach centered on accountability, player development, and strengthening the program from within.

That vision translated quickly on the court. Columbia not only improved its record but also saw individual success among its players, including senior guard Jayvon Rogers, who earned First Team All–SEC Liberty Division honors. The team’s performance reflected both growth and cohesion, hallmarks of Whitaker’s steady leadership.

Supported by a coaching staff of Columbia High School alumni, Whitaker has emphasized the importance of community and continuity in building a competitive program. His long-term focus remains clear: to establish Columbia as a consistent, high-performing public school program rooted in local talent and strong academics.