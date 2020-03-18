CHS Guidance Department: Help, Advice and Resources While School is Closed

March 18, 2020
Dear Columbia High School families,The CHS Counseling Center is here for you! Counselors are available via email and Remind (see contact info below) Mon-Fri 7:55am-3:02pm. Send your counselor an email if you need your transcript sent to any college/university/post-
- Creating schedules for the 2020-2021 school year
- Monitoring graduation progress for the Class of 2020
- SCOIR (our new college program) training and configuration
- Updating and improving our programming and procedures
Stay on top of your post-secondary planning!
*GRADES 9-11: If you haven’t already created a SCOIR account, please do so at http://app.scoir.com/signup
*GRADE 12: Use http://www.fastweb.com to search for scholarships.
For academic support, access Khan Academy at http://www.khanacademy.org
*Mental health support is available through the following resources. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.
-National Suicide Hotline https://
-PerformCare https://www.performcarenj.org/
-2nd floor https://www.2ndfloor.org/
*Tips on talking to teenagers about COVID 19:
–https://www.nytimes.com/2020/
–https://www.nasponline.org/
COUNSELOR CONTACT INFO (Email & Remind codes [Text to 81010])
Balassone (Director) [email protected]
Akinrolabu [email protected] Grade 9 @ara0922; Grade 10 @f2he6f; Grade 11 @4k37d6; Grade 12 @akek4
Berrios [email protected] Grade 9 @wberrio; Grade 10 @298g4ka; Grade 11 @edag88; Grade 12 @d84hg6e
Clyburn [email protected] Grade 9 @bclyb; Grade 10 @bclybu; Grade 11 @bclybur; Grade 12 @bclyburn
Fleming [email protected] Grade 9 @9fe3d7; Grade 10 @ag494g9; Grade 11 @ga3664; Grade 12 @7d4dda6
Handler [email protected] Grade 9 @khandler23; Grade 10 @khandler22; Grade 11 @khandler21; Grade 12 @khandler20
McDowell [email protected] Grad
Mooney-Chavez [email protected] Grade 9 @dmooneyc; Grade 10 @dmooneych; Grade 11 @dmooneycha; Grade 12 @36h49g
Renelle [email protected] Grad
Rucker [email protected] Grade 9 @chs060; Grade 10 @chs070; Grade 11 @chs050; Grade 12 @chs020
Williams [email protected] Grade 9 @9bh9fk; Grade 10 @98b72d; Grade 11 @d6b689c; Grade 12 @ebakdg
Mr. Loupis, SAC grades 10 & 11 [email protected]
Mrs. Martinez (Ms. Eustice covering while on leave) SAC Grades 9 & 12 [email protected] (ne