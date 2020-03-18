CHS Guidance Department: Help, Advice and Resources While School is Closed

From Falynn Balassone, CHS Director of Guidance:

March 18, 2020

Dear Columbia High School families,The CHS Counseling Center is here for you! Counselors are available via email and Remind (see contact info below) Mon-Fri 7:55am-3:02pm. Send your counselor an email if you need your transcript sent to any college/university/post- secondary program, if you’d like any of your course requests for next year changed, or even just to check in and say hello.Also, stay tuned for any Counseling updates via the grade level Google Classrooms (Class of 2023-rj4pdba; Class of 2022-vvfgka7; Class of 2021-aovlk2j; Class of 2020-trbwroj)Here is a small sampling of what the Counseling Center will be working on remotely:

Creating schedules for the 2020-2021 school year

Monitoring graduation progress for the Class of 2020

SCOIR (our new college program) training and configuration

Updating and improving our programming and procedures

Stay on top of your post-secondary planning!

*GRADES 9-11: If you haven’t already created a SCOIR account, please do so at http://app.scoir.com/signup . Add and invite your parents/guardians, work on your Profile, YouScience career inventory, and search for colleges. Download the SCOIR student app on your phone!

*GRADE 12: Use http://www.fastweb.com to search for scholarships.

For academic support, access Khan Academy at http://www.khanacademy.org

*Mental health support is available through the following resources. In the event of an emergency, please call 911.

-National Suicide Hotline https:// suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

-PerformCare https://www.performcarenj.org/ index.aspx

-2nd floor https://www.2ndfloor.org/ about/

*Tips on talking to teenagers about COVID 19:

–https://www.nytimes.com/2020/ 03/11/well/family/coronavirus- teenagers-anxiety.html? referringSource=articleShare

–https://www.nasponline.org/ resources-and-publications/ resources-and-podcasts/school- climate-safety-and-crisis/ health-crisis-resources/ talking-to-children-about- covid-19-(coronavirus)-a- parent-resource

COUNSELOR CONTACT INFO (Email & Remind codes [Text to 81010])

Balassone (Director) [email protected]

Akinrolabu [email protected] Grade 9 @ara0922; Grade 10 @f2he6f; Grade 11 @4k37d6; Grade 12 @akek4

Berrios [email protected] Grade 9 @wberrio; Grade 10 @298g4ka; Grade 11 @edag88; Grade 12 @d84hg6e

Clyburn [email protected] Grade 9 @bclyb; Grade 10 @bclybu; Grade 11 @bclybur; Grade 12 @bclyburn

Fleming [email protected] Grade 9 @9fe3d7; Grade 10 @ag494g9; Grade 11 @ga3664; Grade 12 @7d4dda6

Handler [email protected] Grade 9 @khandler23; Grade 10 @khandler22; Grade 11 @khandler21; Grade 12 @khandler20

McDowell [email protected] Grad e 9 @fka3gce; Grade 10 @ec969e3; Grade 11 @caa773; Grade 12 @e4778

Mooney-Chavez [email protected] Grade 9 @dmooneyc; Grade 10 @dmooneych; Grade 11 @dmooneycha; Grade 12 @36h49g

Renelle [email protected] Grad e 9 @rene2023; Grade 10 @rene2022; Grade 11 @rene2021; Grade 12 @rene2020

Rucker [email protected] Grade 9 @chs060; Grade 10 @chs070; Grade 11 @chs050; Grade 12 @chs020

Williams [email protected] Grade 9 @9bh9fk; Grade 10 @98b72d; Grade 11 @d6b689c; Grade 12 @ebakdg

Mr. Loupis, SAC grades 10 & 11 [email protected]

Mrs. Martinez (Ms. Eustice covering while on leave) SAC Grades 9 & 12 [email protected] (ne [email protected])