CHS Ultimate’s Sparkle Motion Receives Special Commendation from Essex County Commissioners

From Sparkle Motion:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Sparkle Motion girls’ and non-binary ultimate frisbee team from Columbia High School was honored on Wednesday, June 11, with a special commendation from Essex County Commissioner A’Dorian Murray-Thomas at the Essex County Hall of Records in Newark. The award recognized Sparkle Motion’s outstanding achievement in winning the New Jersey state championship for four consecutive years (2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025).

Founded in 2005, Sparkle Motion has grown into one of New Jersey’s most successful ultimate programs, capturing seven state titles overall, producing multiple NJ Players of the Year, and developing talent that has excelled nationally — including USA Junior National Team members and a Donovan Award nominee. Notable alumni include Vanessa Low (Rutgers), Sydney Mannion (University of Virginia), Sabrina Mannion (Michigan), Molly Sandler (Cal Poly SLO), Ryanne Barrett (Tufts), Anna Roth (Haverford-Bryn Mawr), and Skylar Yarter (Williams).

Commissioner Murray-Thomas praised the team for its competitive excellence and for representing Maplewood, South Orange, and Essex County with pride.

During the ceremony, Co-Captain Soph Irfani reflected on what drives the team’s sustained success:

“One unique thing about frisbee is the concept of the Spirit of the Game. We don’t have any referees. Every day at practice, we know that the only way we can succeed is by lifting each other up and pushing each other to be better. It never gets boring — every day is different. In frisbee, you never know if there’s going to be a foul and you have to talk it out. That’s so different from other sports. Spirit of the Game — that’s what drives us.”

Coach Donovan Hugel added: “There is a want to accomplish something bigger than yourself. Before we won four (state titles) in a row, we went 12 years without winning. This team honors those who came before — who came up short — who got crushed — and who wanted to build something stronger. It’s about accomplishing something as an entire group and continuing the legacy.”

The event also honored the 13th Avenue NBOE boys basketball team, champions of the NBOE Elementary Basketball Championship, and the From Anger to Action interfaith initiative for their community impact.

2025 Sparkle Motion State Championship Roster

Coaches: Donovan Hugel, Sarah Schillaci

Players: Mariella Amado-Olazabal, Eli Barton-Griffin, Tennessee Beck, Anaya Center, Sharon Chen, Sherry Chen, Evelyn Choi, Jay Connell, Abby Cortez-Zuco, Lucy Deiboldt, Sara Dybner, Kira Eggert, Ariela Ellman, Hailey Freeman, Helen Gallagher, Icelin Gonzales, Claire Guiney, Odile Hannon, Sylvie Hannon, Soph Irfani, Mina Johnstone, Hendy Klein, R LaVerdiere, Neve Mahoney, Max Mansfield, Lauren Moloney, Marlene Pankow, Lillian Pankow, Niko Reese, Caelum Ritzdorf, Abby Schwartz, Elsa Semcheski, Esther Van Doornik, Nory van Rhyn, Phoebe Williams.

The commendation presentation was livestreamed and recorded on the Essex County Board of County Commissioners website (ecfnj.com), allowing community members to join in celebrating these local champions. In addition each Sparkle Motion player received their own original stamped copy of the Resolution, which will live in the County Archives in perpetuity. Congratulations to all the awardees and thank you to Essex County and County Commissioner, A’Dorian Murray-Thomas.

Join us!:

We are actively recruiting players in middle school and high school. All levels are welcome. For more about Sparkle Motion and CHS Ultimate, visit chsultimate.org and fill out our interest form.