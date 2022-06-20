Columbia High School Model UN Hosts Middle Schoolers

On May 21, the award-winning Columbia High School Model UN club hosted its first ever Maplewood-South Orange Model United Nations Conference (MAPSOMUNC) for students from Maplewood Middle School and South Orange Middle School (SOMS). The topic of the conference’s committee was the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis, which attendees debated and discussed from the perspective of various countries.

Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis spoke at the opening ceremonies to the attendees about various topics including the electoral college, the supreme court, and his role as mayor, and SOMS student Blake Gordon won the Best Position Paper award and SOMS student Teagan Fineman won the Best Delegate award.