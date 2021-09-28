MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Columbia High School Update: Fall Sports and Spring Accolades

by The Village Green
The Village Green
From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

CHS Fall Sports & Spring Accolades 

It has been a rough opening for sports teams this fall with the after-effects of Hurricane Ida and with a bus shortage. That being said, our student-athletes and coaches have dealt with those obstacles and really excelled!

Thank you so much Mr. Mullen for leading the Athletic Department under such stressful times. You can find the weekly sports schedule on the school website.

We thank our building and grounds team that worked with contractors to repair parts of our fields that were either washed out from Ida or were in need of repair. The drainage pipe under Ritzer was repaired last week and the field was reseeded. We thank our players and parents who have faced changes in the schedule due to this repair

You can read about the CHS Band here in this great profile by the Essex News Daily

