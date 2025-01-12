MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Community Conversations with SOMSD Superintendent Continue in New Year

by

The next two Community Conversations with Superintendent Jason Bing will take place on February 6 and 25. (Bing will also be meeting residents at the Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting on Jan. 16.)

written by Laura Griffin
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

In an effort to open the lines of communication and give people more opportunities to discuss issues regarding the school district, South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent Jason Bing has been hosting “Community Conversations with Superintendent Bing” at different locations, starting last fall.

Bing has hosted two conversations so far: one at The Baird in South Orange and one at DeHart Community Center in Maplewood. The next one will be at Maplewood Town Hall on February 6, and the one after that will be back at The Baird on February 25. Both will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

At each conversation, Bing is accompanied by representatives from the Board of Education to provide the Board’s perspective on topics as well.

There are two scheduled Community Conversations with Superintendent Bing in February. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

 

According to an announcement on the district’s website, Bing and whichever board members attend with him “will be present to learn the community’s needs, ideas, and suggestions for the future. These sessions represent valuable opportunities for community engagement and dialogue.”

At the December 12 Community Conversation, Bing was accompanied by Communications Director Eshaya Draper and then-board members Kaitlin Wittleder and Will Meyer. (Wittleder’s term is now over; Meyer is now 1st vice president of the Board.)

Topics brought up at that conversation were transportation, a new long-term facilities plan the district is working on, the district’s improvements to communications, and the upcoming launch of its new website. Community members also let the district know of some other concerns, including ensuring that students in summer school get a snack and providing a space for transgender students at South Orange Middle School to change in the locker rooms.

Correction: This story originally identified Will Meyer as 2nd vice president of the Board of Education; he is 1st vice president.

UPDATE: Bing is also appearing at the January 16 Hilton Neighborhood Association meeting:

Related Articles

‘Not Your Mother’s Menopause’ Causes a Buzz in...

Work Stopped on 21 Highland Place as Maplewood...

PHOTOS: Alumni Commons Opens at Columbia High School

Montclair Schools Closed Jan. 13 as Officials Investigate...

The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group Offers Perspectives...

JESPY Center Anticipates Breaking Ground in 2025 in...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE