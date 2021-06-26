Despite an ‘Unprecedented, Unparalleled’ Senior Year, Columbia HS Class of ’21 Steps Joyfully into Their Future

Columbia High School’s 2021 Commencement was a fitting end to the 2020-2021 school year. Both started unconventionally and ended unconventionally.

Normally held indoors, this year’s graduation was held at Yogi Berra Stadium at Montclair State University due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of planning.

The graduation opened with a single bagpiper leading the dais party of teachers and administrators onto the field, followed by the class of 2021 of approximately 500 students.

CHS Principal Frank Sanchez began by welcoming everyone and then asking for a moment of silence to remember Omar Hutchison, who would have been a graduating senior and who tragically died last summer in a swimming accident. Sanchez also offered “our thoughts and prayers to those Columbia High School students we have lost and [those] affected by gun violence” — a reference to the recent murder of CHS junior Moussa Fofana.

The ceremony continued with the pledge of allegiance by graduating senior Myles Cabbagestalk, and was followed by The Star Spangled Banner performed by CHS’s a capella group, Unaccompanied Minors. CHS alum Kailyn Bailey closed out the musical portion with a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing”.

In Student Council President Elizabeth Crofton’s welcome speech, she noted that she came in as a freshman with ‘senioritis’ and that her dreams of how her senior year was to be, wasn’t to be. She acknowledged the hard times and disappointments of a school year touched in every way by the pandemic. Then she highlighted the resilience of Columbia students: how they created new traditions, became social justice warriors, came out to support CHS’s Ultimate Frisbee team, and pulled off the school musical, outside on Floods Hill in South Orange.

2021 Class President Phoebe Holt-Reiss led her speech with a shout out to fellow Girl Scouts. Noting that being a scout means leaving everything better than you find it, she drew a parallel to her time at CHS — a time of lockdowns and distance learning. “We made our voices heard time and time again, improving upon our school, while making it our own.”

Holt-Reiss continued with a gentle poke at a well known issue at CHS. “You can have soap or you can have toilet paper in the bathroom. But your chances of having both are incredibly slim.” She went on to say that it took a pandemic, but CHS at last has both. “Over our years here, we have taken our school and made it ours,” she said. “We are leaving Columbia better than we found it, and now it is upon all future grades to leave it better than they find it.”

Thaddeus Bernard, 2021 Student Council Executive Vice President, noted that CHS was voted the 21st most influential school in the nation and a few years ago was named as the most beautiful high school in New Jersey. Speaking directly to his peers, he said, “Guys, we are capable of doing anything we want in life no matter what any administrator or teacher has told you in the past. I’ve been doubted by many [and] looking back at my freshmen year self I would have never thought I would be Vice President of student council speaking at my high school graduation. Be different and follow your own path.”

Bernard then announced the valedictorian, Josh Lee, and the co-salutatorians, Olivia Brash and Skyler Yarter.

Bernard was followed by SOMSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor. Taylor spoke about the challenges of reinventing every aspect of educating students during the pandemic, calling the past 15 months “unprecedented, unparalleled and extraordinary” and asking the students to thank the teachers, the administrators, the support staff and their families.

“You are here prepared to enter the next chapter of your life, sharpened by this struggle.” said Taylor. “It will serve you as you move forward, having the first person understanding that progress can be a struggle. Your intellectual and emotional stamina is greater…your stick-to-it-iveness …your ability to not quit…your perseverance.” He continued, “Take a moment and recognize this superpower and utilize it to expedite not only your personal goals and success, but use it toward the advancement of our community and society as a whole.”

Taylor closed with a quote from Frederick Douglass: “‘If there is no struggle, there is no progress.’ There is no doubt that Frederick Douglass’ quote certainly applies to the unprecedented, unparalleled and extraordinary class of 2021.”

Then, a technical glitch — the microphone died as Thair Joshua, Board of Education President, took to the podium.

During the 10 minutes it took to fix it, the crowd started shouting and calling out “I love you’s” and “Congrats! to their students. Dr. Taylor and Mr. Joshua encouraged the crowd to continue. This was followed by the entire stadium, audience, students, and part of the dais party doing the wave — several times.

Once the microphone was partially fixed, it continued to cut in and out through to the end of the ceremony. Not missing a beat, Joshua responded by gamely shortening his speech to simply advise the grads not to be afraid to fail (which drew a sympathetic laugh from the crowd) — or to succeed.

The BOE President was followed by Sanchez who — undoubtedly mindful of the time crunch for grads who needed to get ready for Midnight Madness — said he would eliminate his speech entirely and move straight to conferring the diplomas. The crowd cheered their approval.

The class of approximately 500 students took 45 minutes to receive their diplomas and ended with the repositioning of the tassels, tossing off their mortar boards, and Unaccompanied Minors singing the CHS’s Alma Mater.

Afterwards, families met in the joyful chaos of the parking lot for quick photos and then got in their cars to get their newly minted grads to Midnight Madness — which this year was held at the Fairview Lake YMCA, where students ate, played games, hung out and reminisced about their “unprecedented, unparalleled and extraordinary” senior year.