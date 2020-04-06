Guidance Resource Links from Columbia High School’s Scott White

From Scott White, of the Columbia High School Guidance Department:

Hello families:

I wanted to share a few additional resources that might be helpful:

Here is an article by a peer about how to approach school and the college search in these times.

Here is a chart for seniors to help make a final college choice.

Here is a document of Covid resources for students from Skidmore College

I also wanted to say a big Thank You! I am coming to the end of my time at SOMSD. It has been one of the most rewarding experiences I have had in my 40 years in education. The guidance staff is amazing: dedicated, professional, responsive, caring. I could not be more proud of them and the great work that they do!

I realize that there is a lot of flux in the district that this is not at all helped by this disruption in all our lives. With the improved structures and systems in place, we are in a much better place to deal with this than when I first arrived. What I was most able to see in these past few weeks is how special the school and community are. The faculty, students and administration have pulled together to make this work. The level of pride and professionalism our staff has displayed is wonderful to see.

Parents and students, I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed working with you. You have been kind, supportive, reasonable and thoughtful. This is one of the most accepting, thoughtful and engaged student bodies I have ever worked with. There are so many islands of excellence- from the Step Team to the Robotics Team, from Special Dance to fencing, from performing arts to MAC, this is an incredibly special place.

I will miss you all. My work is done. The department is on great footing with Ms. Balassone as a phenomenal new director and a staff that is second to none.

I will be on staff until April 15 and you can reach me at my school email address if you have questions or concerns. If anyone needs to reach me in the future, you can reach me at

[email protected] or through contact information on my web page, scottwhite.org.

Scott White

Consultant