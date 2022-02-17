Register Now for Spring Classes at The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

From The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School Spring catalog has launched and registration is now open! There are over 100 exciting classes, trips and lectures to choose from. Browse the catalog HERE and scan the QR codes to register, or go to www.somadultschool.org for more information.

The March Adult School calendar is jam packed – from Soapmaking to Songwriting to Native Plant Gardening, there’s something for everyone! Speak a New Language, Write a Children’s Book and Kickstart Your Job Search.

There’s classes to help you master the creative arts like: Ukulele & Guitar, Pen and Ink Drawing, Upholstery, Gel Plate Printing, Pet Portraits in Collage, Needlepoint Basics, Mastering Your Sewing Machine, Home Staging and Acrylic Painting.

Tap into your spiritual self with Beginner Tarot, a Psychic Reading, Meditation and Hypnosis for Weight Loss and to Stop Smoking.

There’s classes to get you moving like: T’ai Chi, Yoga, Jazzercise, Zumba and Tap Dance.

Ease your stress about applying to college with SAT/ACT Prep & Choosing the Right College.. Prepare for retirement with the Income Planning Bootcamp.

Learn to Understand Your Child with ADHD, \ Defensive Driving, Professional Voice Over, DIY Websites with Squarespace and Cutting the Cord on Cable.

Join our wonderful experts as they dive into lectures on: Re/Writing Sex & Gender, Interrupting Bias and Microaggressions in Our Daily Lives, The Beatles, The Coen Brothers and artist Sonia Delaunay. Get a glimpse of new films with the always popular Arthouse Film Festival.

More classes will be added throughout the semester, so be sure to get on the mailing list!

Sign up at www.somadultschool.org.

Last but not least, the Children’s Summer Program, a SOMAS institution, will be opening registration in March. Stay tuned for more information.

The Adult School is a nonprofit organization and does not receive any taxpayer funding. We rely solely on the revenue from tuition and contributions from our vital community. If you enjoy the classes offered each year and would like to donate, you may do so here.