SOMSD Parent/Guardian Summer Program Interest Form; Deadline April 26

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

We are currently planning multiple summer programs for our K-12 students. This survey will help the District gather information on parent/guardian interest in having their child(ren) attend our summer programs.



The information gathered will also guide our decisions in staffing, materials, and number of classes needs. Please fill out (1) survey per child who will or might attend a summer program. Days and times are subject to change slightly. We will close this survey on Monday, April 26th.

Click here to access the form: https://bit.ly/SOMSDSPSurvey