SOMSD Superintendent: Underhill Field Closed to Public as District Implements Security Upgrades

From Superintendent Dr. Ronald G. Taylor:

Hello South Orange and Maplewood Community,

The purpose of this communique is to inform you that after many conversations and assessments of the current security infrastructure at the Underhill facility with our Township Officials, Police Chief DeVaul, Board President Joshua and Principal Sanchez, we are moving forward with security upgrades for the facility.

As is the case with security updates, we cannot be specific about the steps that we are taking as they could potentially make us vulnerable. To allow for the completion of this project we will only authorize the use of Underhill for our student-athletes while under the supervision of our Coaches; these scheduled student sporting activities will occur beginning on July 12th. Members of the public will not be allowed to utilize Underhill until the upgrade project is completed.

When our student-athletes are not using Underhill, it will remain secured. We do understand the inconvenience this may cause for some community members who regularly use our track or field for recreational purposes, but we believe this is a necessary step as we move forward with the project.

We again thank Maplewood Mayor McGehee and South Orange Village President, Sheena Collum as well as all who have supported us as thought partners as we have worked to strategically move forward in the best interest of our students, District and community.

Educationally yours,

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor