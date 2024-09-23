SOMSD to Host Virtual Transportation Town Hall Tuesday 9/24, 1 p.m.

The South Orange-Maplewood School District is hosting a virtual Transportation Town Hall on Tuesday, September 24 at 1 p.m., (see full email with details below).

The meeting will be recorded. “…we’ll make that recording available on the district YouTube channel,” said communications director Eshaya Draper. “It will be most importantly a direct Q&A series with Mr. Bing for urgent transportation questions and concerns parents may have had.”

Draper said the district would host a second forum at a later date in the evening.

Related:

Supt. Details Plan to Make ‘Significant Improvement’ to Transportation Issues

From SOMSD:

Good afternoon South Orange & Maplewood community,

We invite you to a Transportation Town Hall this upcoming Tuesday, September 24, 2024, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM. This town hall will provide an excellent opportunity to share your thoughts, ask questions, and learn more about the improvements the district is making for student transportation services in the future.

Please join us:

Date: Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Time: 1:00 pm

Webex Virtual Link: www.somsd.k12.nj.us/townhall

The town hall will include school transportation topics such as:

Digital bus information through the StopFinder app

Bus routes and schedules

Safety considerations regarding transportation

We will have district members available to address any concerns regarding bussing this year. We look forward to your participation and to working together to meet our students’ needs.

See you then!

The School District of South Orange & Maplewood