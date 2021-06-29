South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Appoints New Business Admin in 6-2 Vote

By a vote of 6-2, the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education appointed Eric Burnside as its new business administrator on Monday, June 28, during a Special Meeting to finalize Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor’s annual performance evaluation (the evaluation conversation took place in a non-public, executive session).

Burnside will take over from Andrea Del Guerico who has been filling in as Acting Business Administrator since long-time district employee Paul Roth resigned this past spring. Burnside’s salary is $170,000/year.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Burnside had a 15-year career in the private sector (as a fixed income analyst for Bloomberg, a contract strategy management analyst for Johnson & Johnson, and a contract analyst for Novo Nordisk) before switching to public school district administration work in 2015. Burnside worked for 3-1/2 years as the Assistant School Business Administrator for the Randolph, New Jersey public schools, one year and eight months for the Bayonne Board of Education as an accountant, and 10 months at Great Meadows Regional School District as School Business Administrator.

Randolph, a pre-K-12 district, has six schools and had an enrollment of 4,849 as of the 2015-16 school year.

As of the 2017-18 school year, the Bayonne district and its 13 schools had an enrollment of 9,907 students in grades pre-K-12.

Great Meadows is located in Warren County, NJ and has pre-K-8 enrollment. It is made up of three schools: two elementary and one middle school. Wikipedia reports total enrollment of 662 students for the 2018–19 school year.

South Orange-Maplewood typically tops 7,200 in enrollment across 10 schools, grades pre-K-12. However, enrollment dropped to less than 6,900 this past year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before voting on Burnside’s appointment, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education members Elissa Malespina and Johanna Wright expressed concerns that a more experienced candidate was needed to fill the role.

“I’m concerned about process and the lack of experience,” said Malespina before being warned by Board President Thair Joshua not to discuss specifics regarding personnel.

Malespina rephrased, “With a $160 million [construction] bond we need someone with a lot of experience with construction,” she said. “It’s not something you can learn on the job.”

“I want to make sure we have everything in place to succeed … because this is not a time that we can fail. We need as much experience as possible because of the position being what it is.”

Wright agreed: “I’m concerned at where we are going at this point because of construction and the $160M bond because experience is called for. … What are we doing to assure that we have the best person in place for the job?”

Board 2nd Vice President Shannon Cuttle asked Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor, “Could you please give some background or some light to your recommendation?”

Taylor responded, “I want to commend the board for the really rigorous process that this candidate went through” and talked about a “high stress assessment” where the candidates had 48 hours to do a presentation based on a budget cut as well as another assessment involving a writing exercise.

“After going through that process, we feel confident,” said Taylor, who added, “I totally understand concerns,” but said that Burnside did have “a number of experiences with construction.” Board Counsel Joanne Butler cautioned Taylor that he could not be specific in open session.

Taylor added, “It’s also important that this person is well rounded,” noting multiple, complex issues facing the district.

In addition, Taylor said, “I personally spoke to this person’s current superintendent. … There was a great conversation. My perception is that construction was a strong point.”

“Are they the size of our project? No. But they are substantial.”

Taylor concluded, “I’m comfortable and confident in this recommendation.”

Wright remained unconvinced, “This is not a job that we can hire on your potential. We can’t hire someone where we are giving on-the-job training. Someone who has at least experienced a district of this size. … We need to do better.”

Burnside’s hiring was approved 6-2, with Cuttle, 1st Vice President Erin Siders, Board President Thair Joshua, and Board members Courtney Winkfield, Susan Bergin and Annemarie Maini voting “yes,” and Malespina and Wright voting “no.”