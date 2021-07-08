South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed to Interview Candidates to Replace Zubieta July 12

Editor’s note: The deadline for applications was July 7 at 5 p.m. Reached for comment about the number of applicants, a SOMSD spokeswoman said, “The submissions are being vetted and we will provide an update…early Monday.”

From SOMSD Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in a Special Public Meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as using the online video conference platform, which will include Hearing of Individuals and Delegations, to interview candidates for the vacant Board member position.

The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH.

Immediately following the Public Session, the Board of Education will then move to go into Executive Session, in person and utilizing an online video conference platform, to deliberate. The Board of Education will return to the Public Session to vote and appoint a candidate. Action will be taken.

The Board of Education will also meet in Closed Session on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ, as well as using the online video conference platform to discuss personnel and legal issues, negotiations, and other matters to be announced at a later date. Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 7:30 pm in person and utilizing an online video conference platform which will include Hearing of Individuals. The community can view the meeting by following the steps which will be listed on the agenda. If there are members of the community who would like to attend the meeting in person, please note that masks and social distancing are recommended in accordance with the guidance received from the local DOH. Action will be taken.

Andrea DelGuercio, Acting Board Secretary