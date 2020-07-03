The Columbian: Because Of You

With all schools in New Jersey in distance learning mode, the dedicated staff of Columbia High School’s award-winning student newspaper, The Columbian, proudly present their second on-line edition at thecolumbianchs. com. The following guest column “Because Of You” by Shanil Auguste was originally published by The Columbian on June 10, 2020. With permission from CHS administration and staff at the newspaper, Village Green will be posting more content from the current issue of The Columbian in the coming weeks.

Every time my phone gets an email notification, I should not be worried. Every time I look down, I should not be afraid. Every time you drive by, I should not cower. Whenever I see my brother or my father, I shouldn’t have to worry if you will take him away. I’m tired. I’m so tired. I’m tired of being shot down like wild animals while we beg and plead on streets and countries to be heard. I’m tired of pulling, pulling out leather, and wondering if you’re gonna think it’s steel. I am so afraid that one day my brother will come back to me in a body bag. Because of you, our childhood innocence is slaughtered as our people are being mowed down like animals. While my cousins are being herded into your ironclad buildings. I’m tired of opening up my phone and seeing that you have robbed a mother’s right to her children, that you have robbed our right to be free to be alive. I am so afraid to have children in your world. I think of what my little ray of sunshine would look like. If she or he will have my kinks or a smoother texture whether she or he will share my blessed skin and love every inch of themselves or if she or he will cower in fear every time one of you sees them as an animal. I cannot birth a child into a world where a blessing is seen as a means to commit genocide. We condemn people who shoot birds and arrest those who cut down trees, but if one of you brutally murders one of us, we have to yell, scream, burn, publish, to even be slightly heard. I will never hate the skin that I’m in. I will never allow one of you to steal my right to be a human. I am tired of cowering, hiding, or scurrying away every time one of you is near. My skin is not a weapon. My color is not a threat. My voice cannot and will not be muffled. My bark is loud and mighty and needs to be heard by all means. You will feel my bite. This bite is strengthened by centuries of oppression, murder, prosecutions, rapes, enslavement.