Three Chances Remain for Public Input in SOMSD Superintendent Search

The following is a press release from the South Orange-Maplewood School District.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – District officials and Board of Education members announced today that the online survey seeking the input of families, staff, and the public to aid in the search for the District’s next superintendent has been extended through Monday, February 19th.

Also, an in-person community forum has been scheduled for Monday, February 19th at 6:30 p.m. at a location to be determined later.

The online survey that opened on February 1st will remain open until the end of the day on Monday, February 19th. It can be accessed at the District’s website (somsd.k12.nj.us) and clicking on “Superintendent Search” at the top of the home page. It is also available at the following link: https://survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/224768.

The brief questionnaire asks for opinions on the state of the district and the qualities that the next superintendent should possess.

Families, staff members, and the public will also have opportunities to express their views at two upcoming community forums.

Virtual Community Forum

Monday, February 12th, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Zoom Meeting at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81621548128?pwd=UXpWVHN5OFlFSUg0a1BJZ0ZBR2xPdz09

Meeting ID: 816 2154 8128

Passcode: 508288

SAVE THE DATE!!

In-Person Community Forum

Monday, February 19th, 6:30 p.m.

Location TBD

The survey and the public forums are being provided by representatives from Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, the firm that was retained by the Board of Education to conduct the superintendent search.

Updates on the superintendent search can be found at the 2024 SOMSD Superintendent Search website.