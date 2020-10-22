VIDEO: South Orange-Maplewood School Reopening Date is ‘Being Reassessed’ as Ventilation Issues Come to Light

From SOMSD Superintendent Dr. Ronald Taylor:

Hello Maplewood & South Orange Community,

Yesterday, it was brought to our attention that a detailed walkthrough of our buildings has yielded warranted concerns around ventilation work needed to safely welcome back the return of staff and students. We are in close contact with the vendor and starting this morning, our facilities department began re-auditing the work performed in all of our District school buildings.

As we have shared in all of our previous communications, our students and staff’s safety and well-being is our top priority. With this said, Monday’s PreK – 8 Academic Town Hall and Tuesday’s CHS Academic Town Hall virtual meetings are both postponed and new dates will be shared with families/students at a later date.

In addition, our hybrid school reopening scheduled for November 12 is being reassessed. We will share the District’s decision to either move forward or postpone our reopening to families and staff early next week. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

Dr. Ronald G. Taylor, Superintendent of Schools