With SOMSD Schools Closed for Rest of the School Year, District Adjusts Grading for 4th Quarter

Dear SOMSD Parent/Guardian,

As of today, May 4, 2020, Governor Murphy has made the decision that all New Jersey schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. Therefore, our District will continue with the distance learning instruction methodology that we transitioned to on March 18.

COVID-19 has prompted a shift in how K-12 instruction is normally delivered across the country. Additionally, this change has led the District to create a revised and temporary grading strategy for the fourth marking period. Below please find the District’s adjustment and new approach to our grading system.

SOMSD 4th Quarter Grading Protocol

Download (PDF, 954KB)