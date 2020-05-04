With SOMSD Schools Closed for Rest of the School Year, District Adjusts Grading for 4th Quarter

Dear SOMSD Parent/Guardian,
As of today, May 4, 2020, Governor Murphy has made the decision that all New Jersey schools will remain closed for in-person instruction for the remainder of the school year. Therefore, our District will continue with the distance learning instruction methodology that we transitioned to on March 18.
COVID-19 has prompted a shift in how K-12 instruction is normally delivered across the country. Additionally, this change has led the District to create a revised and temporary grading strategy for the fourth marking period. Below please find the District’s adjustment and new approach to our grading system.
SOMSD 4th Quarter Grading Protocol