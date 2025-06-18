Join the 4th of July Run Through Maplewood – Early Entry Ends Soon

From Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field :

Kick off the summer and join the annual 4th of July Run Through Maplewood 5K to benefit the Columbia High School Cross Country and Track & Field teams.

The race starts July 4 at 9 a.m. at 124 Dunnell Road in Maplewood, near the Civic House in Memorial Park. Entry fees are $35 for early registration by June 30, and $40 after. Walk-up registration on race day starts at 8 a.m. The link to sign up is here.

Runners, walkers, strollers, families, teams, and competitors of all ages and speeds are welcome. The 3.1-mile course winds through the beautiful neighborhood streets of Maplewood, rain or shine. A race T-shirt will be given to the first 220 registered runners, so sign up early.

“We’re thrilled to host this fantastic community event once again and grateful for all of our supporters and volunteers, in particular our generous sponsor, Jill Sockwell Group,” said Laura Wallis, co-president of the CHS Track & Field Parents Association.

This beloved annual summer event helps to raise money for items that student athletes need, including equipment, entry fees, and travel expenses for national competitions.

“Even though it’s the biggest athletics team at CHS, Track & Field requires no dues or fees,” said fundraising chair Emma Simonich. “The fundraising that the Parents Association does with events like this helps to cover many of the costs for the team.”

Location: 124 Dunnell Road at Oakview Avenue, Maplewood

Entry fees

5K race: Pre-registration: $35 by June 30; $40 July 1 and after

Schedule

July 3:

Early bib and T-shirt pickup available, locations to be announced.

July 4:

Race day 8-8:45 a.m. day-of registration/packet pickup

Race starts at 9 a.m.