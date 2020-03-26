Government Health Maplewood

8 New Coronavirus Cases in Maplewood Brings Total to 28; 3 in Critical Care

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening,

The Maplewood Public Health Division has been notified of another 8 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases bringing our case total to 28 in Maplewood. The new cases range from 11 to 77 years of age. Several of our cases are receiving medical care, including three in critical care. The NJ Department of Health has reported 6,876 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 609 in Essex County.

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

The Public Health Division is investigating and obtaining the recent contact history for all cases, which includes contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed, and coordinating with other local health departments and health care providers.

If you have questions, please visit the NJ COVID-19 Information Hub at https://covid19.nj.gov/ or call 2-1-1 for general COVID-19 questions from 7:00 am to 11:00 pm or the state coronavirus hotline at (800)222-1222.

Please also visit our COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/covid19.

Finally, the Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site is open and taking appointments. Go to www.EssexCOVID.org to register.

Mayor Frank McGehee

