After Construction Delays, Maplewood Pool Is Now Open

Due to a construction project, the Maplewood Community Pool had to delay its summer 2021 opening until June 26. However, the pool complex is now open daily through Labor Day weekend. From the Maplewood Director of Community Services Melissa Mancuso via maplewoodcommunitypool.org:

We will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends for members, with no time slots.

Unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to wear a mask indoors [per CDC Guidance May 28, 2021].

Guest passes will be available for purchase at $10 for children under 18 and $15 for those 18 and up.

The dive tank will be used for deep water testing only [diving boards and tower will not be open].

Deep water tests will be conducted at 12:15 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 5 p.m.

The snack bar will not be open until further notice. [Editor’s note: According to a post by Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis on SOMA Lounge NJ on Facebook, “Concession stand (Freeman’s) will open soon.”]

Showers and locker rooms are not open, but the restrooms are. Footwear is mandatory in restrooms.

Please pardon our appearance, as we have been working nonstop to get the facility open for everyone to cool off and enjoy some swim time together.

Feel free to pack a lunch, or snack and we do have tables set up for eating [no glass bottles of course].

We do have some chairs set up, but feel free to bring your own to ensure one is available.

The weather looks beautiful, and we can’t wait to see everyone.

Please remember to be patient and kind to our staff, and each other.

We look forward to a wonderful season and weekend.

Don’t forget your sunscreen!

If you wish to purchase a membership, please visit the Join page for a list of our new membership rates.

Melissa Mancuso

Director of Community Services

Township of Maplewood