Dickens Village Opens On December 3 To Fill Maplewood Village With Charm & Holiday Bustle

With a chill in the air and frost on the ground, you know it’s time for Maplewood Village to celebrate the holiday season with Dickens Village!

Dickens Village, a Maplewood community tradition, brings to life various scenes from A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens in miniature houses arranged in Ricalton Square. Peer into the windows to see fireplaces, stockings, and antique toys; each little house reveals something unique and different.

December 3 is the opening day: the houses are open for viewing, Santa arrives at 1 pm for visits, and DJ Jimmy provides holiday music selections throughout the afternoon. The tree lighting is at 4:30 pm with celebratory words and a story from Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis.

The fun continues on December 11 and 18, when the houses are also open for view. Santa will be in attendance and you can enjoy horse and wagon rides, music, and a petting zoo. On Wednesday, December 21, at 6:15, the Village Menorah will be lit for Hannukah and celebrated with prayer and song led by Rabbi Sholom Bogomilsky.

Dickens Village is a fun outing the whole family can enjoy. It is also the perfect time to get some holiday shopping done at our charming, unique shops. Stroll Maplewood Ave, Baker Street, and Highland Place, and be sure to walk through the Maplewood Mural Train Tunnel to browse at Maplewood Mercantile. Then visit one of our delicious eateries for a warm drink and a bite to eat. The perfect winter Saturday!

“Dickens Village is a wonderful and charming tradition enjoyed by residents and visitors alike,” says Cat Delett, Maplewood Village Alliance Manager. “It’s a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season while experiencing Maplewood Village.”

More information about Dickens Village can be found on the Maplewood Village website: maplewoodvillagenj.com/dickens-village.

