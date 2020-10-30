Insider NJ LGBTQ Power 100 List Includes 3 South Orange-Maplewood Leaders

InsiderNJ’s 2020 OUT 100 Power List was published this past week and includes three of South Orange-Maplewood’s very own: Gary Paul Wright, Dean Dafis and Shannon Cuttle.

This is the 3rd annual power list, designed as a “tribute to politically influential LGBTQs in New Jersey politics.”

Gary Paul Wright, #10, is cited as the “Godfather (and Godmother) of the LGNTA community in New Jersey,” committing “his entire life to service and thus saving countless lives over the decades.” Wright founded the African American Office of Gay Concerns, “an organization de-centering whiteness by focusing specifically on Black folks and communities of color.” He is a champion of Transgender women of color, helping create T.G.I.F. – Thank Goodness I’m Fabulous. Most importantly, Wright is recognized for his contribution to “slowing the spread of HIV and eradication AIDS.”

Maplewood Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis, #23, “is among the most compelling and persuasive voices in America against so-called conversion therapy.” His “recent efforts to expand the Hetrick-Martin Institute mean more healthcare options for Essex County’s LGBTQ community.”

Cuttle, #32, is described as a “gatecrashing history-maker” who became “NJ’s first transgender elected official” when they won a seat on the SO BOE in 2018. “Cuttle is a rising star in the state and national Democratic party as evidence by high profile roles at his summer’s DNC.”

Cuttle congratulated Wright and Dafis, noting,”Gary Paul Wright has done amazing work for over 25 years on HIV/AIDS and founded the African American Office of Gay Concerns. Both he and his his husband Peter have been longtime LGBTQ+ champions and groundbreaking advocates. I’m glad to see Gary Paul recognized as well as Dean and so many others.”

