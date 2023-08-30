Maplewood Jitney Schedule Changes Effective Tuesday, September 5th

From Maplewood Township:

Modifications to the Jitney schedule have been made to better accommodate residents departing on the 7:18 am train to Hoboken and residents arriving on the 5:57 pm train from Hoboken.

The new schedules can be found on the Jitney Bus Service page of our website, which is linked below.

https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/government/public-works/jitney-bus-services

The schedule changes are:

Maplecrest and Hilton Jitney . The morning departure from Boyden Ave & Harding St is changed from 7:05 am to 6:58 am and the evening departure from the train station is changed from 6:22 pm to 6:12 pm. Departure/arrival times for each stop on the route are changed accordingly.

Elmwood and Parker Jitney. The morning departure from Elmwood Ave & Essex Rd is changed from 7:04 am to 6:59 am and the evening departure from the train station is changed from 6:22 pm to 6:12 pm. Departure/arrival times for each stop on the route are changed accordingly.