Maplewood Jitney Schedule Changes Effective Tuesday, September 5th

From Maplewood Township:
Modifications to the Jitney schedule have been made to better accommodate residents departing on the 7:18 am train to Hoboken and residents arriving on the 5:57 pm train from Hoboken.
The new schedules can be found on the Jitney Bus Service page of our website, which is linked below.
https://www.maplewoodnj.gov/government/public-works/jitney-bus-services
The schedule changes are:
- Maplecrest and Hilton Jitney. The morning departure from Boyden Ave & Harding St is changed from 7:05 am to 6:58 am and the evening departure from the train station is changed from 6:22 pm to 6:12 pm. Departure/arrival times for each stop on the route are changed accordingly.
- Elmwood and Parker Jitney. The morning departure from Elmwood Ave & Essex Rd is changed from 7:04 am to 6:59 am and the evening departure from the train station is changed from 6:22 pm to 6:12 pm. Departure/arrival times for each stop on the route are changed accordingly.
- Wyoming Jitney. The morning departure from Manley Terr & Millburn Ave is changed from 7:01 am to 6:57 am and the evening departure from the train station is changed from 6:22 pm to 6:12 pm. Departure/arrival times for each stop on the route are changed accordingly.