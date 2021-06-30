Maplewood Jitneys to Return Monday, September 13

From Maplewood Township Committee member Victor De Luca:

Thanks to the 500+ people who responded to the Township’s survey about jitney service. Based on the results we are starting all five routes at regular times starting on Monday, September 13. The morning runs start at 6:00am and end at 9:00am and the evening runs start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:50 p.m. Here is the link to the schedules: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/…/schedule-jitney-map

The jitney fee for September through December is $62.50 and the jitney pass is obtained at Town Hall. Alternatively, there is a $2 per ride fee that is cash only and dropped in the fare box.

All passengers are asked to wear a mask while on the jitney.