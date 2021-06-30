GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood Jitneys to Return Monday, September 13

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Maplewood Township Committee member Victor De Luca:

Thanks to the 500+ people who responded to the Township’s survey about jitney service. Based on the results we are starting all five routes at regular times starting on Monday, September 13. The morning runs start at 6:00am and end at 9:00am and the evening runs start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:50 p.m. Here is the link to the schedules: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj.us/…/schedule-jitney-map

The jitney fee for September through December is $62.50 and the jitney pass is obtained at Town Hall. Alternatively, there is a $2 per ride fee that is cash only and dropped in the fare box.

All passengers are asked to wear a mask while on the jitney.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Training Pool Undergoes New Repairs After Plaster...

Lily Forman (CHS ’21) Named Villager of the...

South Orange Village Establishes Cooling Centers

June 30: Essex County Reports 84,841 (+24) Cases...

Black Bear Spotted in Maplewood, Area of Valley...

Columbia High School Graduation 2021: A ‘Hilarious and...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE