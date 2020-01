Maplewood Police responded to an incident at the Avalon Maplewood apartments this morning and now report there is no evidence of a shooting incident, as was initially reported by a witness on scene. Seth Boyden School was briefly instructed to shelter in place during the initial investigation. Two suspects have . . .

