Maplewood Public Library Hilton & Main Branch Reopen to Public with Safety Guidelines, Modified Hours

Both branches of the Maplewood Public Library reopen the week of July 20 with reduced capacity and modified hours.

The Hilton Branch will be open Monday-Thursday (beginning July 20) from 10am-6pm, with a maximum of 8 people allowed inside. The Main Library will be open Tuesday-Friday (beginning July 21) from 10am to 6pm, and will admit up to 25 people.

Masks and social distancing will be required in both buildings, and children under 16 will need an adult to accompany them. Family groups are limited to 3 people.

Patrons will have access to computers for 30 minutes, books, audiobooks, movies, reference assistance, copiers, fax machines and a notary service. Even the checkout has been adapted for social distancing, with self-checkout kiosks and the meeScan app, which allows users to check out materials using their phones.

Curbside service will continue.

