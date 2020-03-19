Maplewood Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases, Bringing Total to 4

From Maplewood Township:

Good Afternoon my fellow residents,

According to the NJ Department of Health at this moment there are 742 confirmed coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the state of New Jersey including 63 in Essex County and 4 cases in Maplewood. The new cases include a 75 year old female and a 72 year old female. The patients are self-isolating. Household contacts are taking appropriate precautions of monitoring symptoms and staying home.

Again, we are asking that residents be respectful of our impacted residents’ right to privacy and not demand or ask for further information based on the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). We are doing our best to provide the public with as much information as possible.

If you are feeling sick with cough and fever, please stay home and call your healthcare provider for guidance on how to manage your symptoms and if you can manage your symptoms (cough and fever) from home, please do so.

If you are a close contact with a suspected or known case of coronavirus and have questions on what to do, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division, (973) 762-8120. You can also call 2-1-1 or the state coronavirus hotline, (800)222-1222.

Local Business Update

As per Governor Murphy’s announcement this afternoon, to mitigate the heightened risk of exposure to COVID-19 resulting from close proximity, all barber shops, hair salons, spas, and nail/eyelash salons, and massage establishments must be closed as of 8:00pm on Thursday, March 19, 2020 and remain closed until further notice. Residents are encouraged to patronize our businesses through online purchases and the purchasing of gift cards.

DPW Update

Effective immediately onsite recycling at the Department of Public Works, 359 Boyden Ave, is suspended until further notice. Also, The April 4th shredding day at the Department of Public Works has been cancelled.

Assisting our Senior Community

Grocery Stores

Please be respectful of our senior community and be mindful of the designated senior shopping hours. We are working to protect and assist them and need your help.

Extra supermarket, located on Irvington Ave, from 6:00 am to 7:30 am

Kings Supermarket, located on Maplewood Ave., from 7:00 am to 8:00 am

Stop & Shop, located on Valley St., from 6:00 am to 7:30 am

Mayor Frank McGehee