GovernmentMaplewood

Maplewood TC Statement on Temporarily Prohibiting Recreational Cannabis Businesses

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the Maplewood Township Committee:

On Tuesday, July 20th the Maplewood Township Committee unanimously passed Ordinance 3041-21, which amended Maplewood’s Zoning and Development Regulations to temporarily prohibit the operation of any class of the cannabis business within the geographic boundaries of the Township of Maplewood pending the state’s issuance of adult-use recreational regulations & requirements.  The Ordinance exempts the preexisting Alternate Treatment Center.

Township Committee remains in favor of adult use and welcomes working with providers who are approved and licensed by the state to operate within the Township.  Ordinance 3041-21 allows the Township to make its own zoning and other related decisions once it has received the rules governing adult-use which are expected to be released later this summer or fall.

New Jersey has given all municipalities until August 21 to opt-out of adult-use without knowing the expected forthcoming parameters which the Cannabis Regulatory Commission is charged with implementing in the coming months.

By opting out now, Maplewood will be able to wait until rules and regulations are published at the state level before opting back in. This decision was recommended to the Township Committee by both the Planning Board and the Township’s Working Group on Cannabis, which is composed of residents and elected officials and aims to shape the future of cannabis use within Maplewood. New Jersey’s League of Municipalities also recommended that its members opt out for the time being, in order to preserve local governments’ rights to govern adult-use recreational cannabis sales within their communities.

As the Cannabis Regulatory Commission releases its official industry rules and regulations, Maplewood’s Township Committee intends to revisit the conversation to determine how to best support recreational adult-use within the Township.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood Promises Better Communication, Staff Training & Protocols...

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Candidate Statement: Kaitlin...

‘Everyone’s Opinion Matters’: Maplewood Mayor Pleads for Civility...

Maplewood Fire Chief Weber Retires, Ariemma Appointed Acting...

To Lower Cost, SOMA Leaders Consider New Recycling...

Five File to Run for South Orange-Maplewood Board...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE