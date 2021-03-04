Maplewood to Hold Final Municipal Budget Hearing March 6

The Maplewood Township Committee will meet in regular session via Zoom for its third and final municipal budget hearing on Saturday March 6, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.
These budget meetings are open public meetings. The meeting will also be able to streamed on the Township’s YouTube channel.
To interact with the TC during the public comment portion of the meeting, join the meeting by registering here:
Maplewood officials are facing difficult choices with the 2021 budget, initially discussing a “starting point” budget that would represent an approximately 8% increase in the municipal tax levy.
Municipal taxes represent about 23-25% of the local tax bill, with the school district levy representing about 58-60% and Essex County about 15-17%.