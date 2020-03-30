March 30: Maplewood Has 49 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death

From Maplewood Township:

Good Evening my fellow residents,

I am saddened to inform you that we have lost a member of our community – 44 years young. On behalf of our Maplewood Township Committee, please join my colleagues and me in praying for the family at this time. I have spoken with the family and they are managing the best that they can under the circumstances.

Today, the Maplewood Public Health Division was notified of 2 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases bringing our case total to 49 in Maplewood. The two new cases are 44 and 64 years of age. The NJ Department of Health has reported 16,636 confirmed cases in the state of New Jersey which includes 1,564 in Essex County.

The Public Health Division is investigating and obtaining the recent contact history for these two new cases, including contacting anyone who has potentially been exposed.

COVID-19 resources :

Public Service Announcements (Creole, Spanish and English) /COVID-19 FAQs: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/psavideos

us/psavideos NJ COVID-19 Information Hub: https://covid19.nj.gov/

General COVID-19 questions: 2-1-1

NJ COVID-19 hotline: (800) 222-1222

Maplewood COVID-19 website: https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19

us/covid19 Essex county COVID-19 Testing Site: www.EssexCOVID.org

If you have received a positive confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 from your healthcare provider but have not heard from our Public Health Division in 24 hours of your diagnosis, please call the Maplewood Public Health Division at (973) 762-8120.

Helping MAPSO Small Businesses

Tomorrow (Tuesday, March 31) at 10:30 am The Township of Maplewood is hosting a conference call to discuss federal and state assistance for small businesses in collaboration with The Springfield Ave Partnership, Maplewood Village Alliance, and the Maplewood Chamber of Commerce. The dial in number is 1-515-604-9930 and the access code is 340286. The Chamber has also created a resource and information page that can be found at:: https://maplewoodchamber.org/ covid-19-information/

Several of our small businesses are open, please support them if you can.

Springfield Ave: http://www.springfieldavenue. com/covid19-updates

Maplewood Village: Maplewood Village and COVID-19

South Orange: https://southorangecovid19. com/business

Resources for Individuals with Disabilities and their Families:

During these challenging times for everyone, we ask the community to be aware of families of individuals with mental health issues or a disability as these families may be experiencing acute challenges.

Families with individuals that have Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD) rely on the assistance of teams of helpers (paid and unpaid) as well as established routines/schedules to help them navigate an inherently confusing world.

Due to COVID-19, most of those aids and other supports are unavailable. As a result, we have created a disability-focused resource page to help. https://www.twp.maplewood.nj. us/covid19_resources Please visit or share with anyone in our community who may benefit. Thank you.

Mayor Frank McGehee