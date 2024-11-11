NJDEP Urges Residents to Continue to Follow Drought Restrictions

From Maplewood Township, November 10, 2024:
As we continue to experience abnormally dry conditions, the New Jersey DEP Forest Fire Service strongly urged the public to follow Stage 3 fire restrictions that are currently in place as extremely dry conditions are expected to persist across New Jersey.
Until further notice, the following restrictions are in place:
- All outdoor fires are prohibited unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. This includes bonfires and residential fire pits.
- No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.
- No firework celebrations are allowed.
The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.
The Murphy Administration has also issued a statewide Drought Watch strongly urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. For updated information about the status of New Jersey’s water supplies, visit dep.nj.gov/drought.
Wildfire Prevention Tips according to NJDEP
Most wildfires can be avoided by adhering to these commonsense safety tips:
- Don’t discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.
- Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully, both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before disposal.
- When towing a trailer, ensure you aren’t dragging chains. If a trailer chain drags on the road, it can create sparks that fly into nearby vegetation, igniting a wildfire.
- Be mindful where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over it.
- Be careful when cutting your grass or using other yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.
- Keep matches and lighters away from children and teach youth about fire safety.
To learn more about wildfires in New Jersey, steps to protect property and other resources, visit www.njwildfire.org.