NJDEP Urges Residents to Continue to Follow Drought Restrictions

From Maplewood Township, November 10, 2024:

As we continue to experience abnormally dry conditions, the New Jersey DEP Forest Fire Service strongly urged the public to follow Stage 3 fire restrictions that are currently in place as extremely dry conditions are expected to persist across New Jersey.

Until further notice, the following restrictions are in place:

All outdoor fires are prohibited unless they are contained in an elevated stove using only propane, natural gas or electricity. This includes bonfires and residential fire pits.

No wood or charcoal fires are allowed, and the use of kerosene or gas torches of any kind is prohibited while this level of restriction is in place.

No firework celebrations are allowed.

The fire ban is in place on all public lands and private properties in all municipalities throughout the state.

The Murphy Administration has also issued a statewide Drought Watch strongly urging residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water. For updated information about the status of New Jersey’s water supplies, visit dep.nj.gov/drought.

Wildfire Prevention Tips according to NJDEP

Most wildfires can be avoided by adhering to these commonsense safety tips:

Don’t discard cigarettes, matches or smoking materials on the ground.

Use indoor wood stoves and fireplaces carefully, both can emit embers that spark fires. Fully douse ashes with water before disposal.

When towing a trailer, ensure you aren’t dragging chains. If a trailer chain drags on the road, it can create sparks that fly into nearby vegetation, igniting a wildfire.

Be mindful where you park or drive your vehicle. Hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation if parked or driven over it.

Be careful when cutting your grass or using other yard tools. Power tools like lawnmowers and chainsaws can throw off sparks that ignite dry grass or leaves.

Keep matches and lighters away from children and teach youth about fire safety.

To learn more about wildfires in New Jersey, steps to protect property and other resources, visit www.njwildfire.org.