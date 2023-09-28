SOMA Action Among 17 Progressive NJ Groups Calling for Menendez to Resign

On September 27, 2023, SOMA Action, a “grassroots organization in South Orange and Maplewood NJ focused on driving progressive change”, signed the following statement. SOMA Action joins local elected officials and the Maplewood Democratic Committee in calling for Senator Robert Menendez’s resignation in light of recent federal corruption charges. Menendez has pleaded not guilty.

We, the undersigned progressive groups from across the state of New Jersey, are deeply disappointed and outraged by new Federal evidence of bribery, betrayal, and corrupt behavior by Senator Robert Menendez.

We call for the Senator’s immediate resignation and appointment of a replacement by Governor Murphy.

We affirm every individual’s constitutional right to the presumption of innocence and due legal process. However, the breadth and seriousness of current allegations and evidence collected against Senator Menendez – barely 6 years after being tried for similar charges – render him ineffective as a reputable representative and public servant. His position and behavior have resulted in an irreparable loss of confidence and faith in his ability to serve constituents, our State, the Senate, and the nation.

This erosion of public trust in government cannot stand.

Democratic Party leadership must demand personal accountability from its members and representatives. This is the time to take strong action against unethical behaviors, and uphold, by word and deed, our State’s and nation’s best interests through high standards of office.

Therefore, we call upon Democrats, from Washington, DC to NJ state and municipal governments, to act on these tenets and urge the Senator’s resignation.

We must move on to the business of governing and the coming elections with a clean slate.

We strongly encourage Democrats to take a strong stand and make clear that they are the party of ethics and accountability and will conduct the people’s business with credibility, transparency, and honesty. Senator Menendez must resign.

Central Jersey Progressive Coalition

Hackettstown Drinking Liberally

Indivisible Central NJ

Indivisible Cranbury

Indivisible Highland Park

Indivisible Lambertville New Hope

Indivisible Monroe Twp.

Indivisible One NJ

Lawrence Citizen Activists

Long Valley Indivisible

NJ-11th for Change

One NJ7

SOMA Action

Summit Area Indivisible

SWEEP NJ

Westfield 20/20

We the People NJ7